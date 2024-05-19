Tottenham clinches Europa League spot with season-ending 3-0 win over last-place Sheffield United

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Tottenham clinched a spot in next season’s Europa League with a season-ending 3-0 win at relegated Sheffield United in the Premier League. A loss could have pushed Spurs down into sixth place and the Europa Conference League, but Dejan Kulusevski’s double and Pedro Porro’s strike ensured they finished fifth in Ange Postecoglou’s first year in charge. Sheffield was already assured of finishing last after a season which saw the Blades record the joint third lowest points tally in Premier League history with 16, having conceded 104 goals.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.