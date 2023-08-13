Tottenham begins life without Kane with 2-2 draw at Brentford in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham began life without Harry Kane with an entertaining 2-2 draw at Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday. All four goals came in an action-filled first half that gave a first indication of what Tottenham will look like without its talismanic striker under new manager Ange Postecoglou. A day after Kane sealed his move to Bayern Munich, Spurs dominated possession and scored from its only two efforts on target in the first half, and yet still had to come from 2-1 down after being undone defensively on a couple of occasions.

