Tottenham beats West Ham 4-1 with second-half scoring spree

Tottenham scored three goals in eight minutes in a 4-1 win against West Ham in the Premier League. Spurs had trailed to Mohammed Kudus’ 18th minute goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but powered back with a brilliant second-half performance. Dejan Kulusevski leveled the game in the 36th and after the break the home team took control. Yves Bissouma struck in the 52nd before and Alphonse Areola scored own goal three minutes later. Son Heung-min added a fourth in the hour mark.

