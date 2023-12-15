Tottenham beats Nottingham Forest for back-to-back wins. Pressure mounts on Steve Cooper

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Dejan Kulusevski has set up a goal and scored another for Tottenham to gain ground on the top four by beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the English Premier League. The Sweden midfielder collected goalkeeper Matt Turner’s sloppy clearance and fired a shot through the U.S. international’s hands from a tight angle in the 65th minute. Kulusevski sent a cross for Richarlison to head into the net in first-half stoppage time. Spurs played with 10 men after the 70th when Yves Bissouma was red-carded for a foul on Ryan Yates. The win moves Spurs level on points with fourth-placed Manchester City.

