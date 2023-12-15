Tottenham beats Nottingham Forest for back-to-back wins. Pressure mounts on Steve Cooper

By The Associated Press
Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur at City ground in Nottingham, England, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rui Vieira]

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Dejan Kulusevski has set up a goal and scored another for Tottenham to gain ground on the top four by beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the English Premier League. The Sweden midfielder collected goalkeeper Matt Turner’s sloppy clearance and fired a shot through the U.S. international’s hands from a tight angle in the 65th minute. Kulusevski sent a cross for Richarlison to head into the net in first-half stoppage time. Spurs played with 10 men after the 70th when Yves Bissouma was red-carded for a foul on Ryan Yates. The win moves Spurs level on points with fourth-placed Manchester City.

