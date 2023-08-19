Tottenham beats Man United 2-0 in EPL to give manager Ange Postecoglou a winning home debut

LONDON (AP) — Pape Matar Sarr scored early in the second half and Lisandro Martinez added an own goal to give Tottenham a 2-0 win over Manchester United in the English Premier League. It was just the kind of result manager Ange Postecoglou needed in his first home game to build a sense of belief as the club moves on from the departure of Kane to Bayern Munich. Sarr put Spurs ahead after Dejan Kulusevski’s low cross was deflected into the path of the midfielder, who slotted it into the roof of the net from close range. Spurs doubled their lead with a bit of fortune as substitute Ivan Perisic sent a low cross into the area that deflected in off Martinez.

