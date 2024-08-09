Tottenham attempting to sign striker Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Tottenham is attempting to sign striker Dominic Solanke from Premier League rival Bournemouth. Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola says “talks are ongoing” regarding Solanke’s potential move to Tottenham. Iraola says Solanke would be a “big miss” for Bournemouth. Solanke has made one appearance for England. He previously played for Chelsea and Liverpool. Bournemouth owner Bill Foley said in this offseason that Solanke’s current deal until 2027 included a release clause in the region of 65 million pounds ($83 million).

