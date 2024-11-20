Tottenham appeals against severity of Bentancur’s ban for offensive comments on South Koreans

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has launched an appeal against the severity of Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur’s seven-match ban for making an offensive comment about South Koreans in relation to a remark about Spurs teammate Son Heung-min. Tottenham says “while we accept the guilty finding against Rodrigo by the independent regulatory commission, we believe the subsequent sanction is severe.” Bentancur will remain suspended from domestic competitions while the appeal is heard. The ban doesn’t cover European competitions so he can play in the Europa League.

