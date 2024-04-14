Tottenham and Man United advance to Women’s FA Cup final in England

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham and Manchester United will contest the Women’s FA Cup final in England. Tottenham beat Leicester 2-1 to reach the title match for the first time and Man United won by the same score against Chelsea. That ruined Chelsea’s hopes of capturing the Super League-Champions League-FA Cup treble. Chelsea is managed by Emma Hayes, the incoming coach of the U.S. women’s national team. Chelsea recently lost the final of the Women’s English League Cup to Arsenal. United now has the chance to win a first ever major trophy. The FA Cup will take place at Wembley Stadium on May 12.

