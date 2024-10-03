Tottenham and Lazio stay perfect in Europa League with second straight wins

A youthful Tottenham side maintained a perfect record in the Europa League with a 2-1 victory away at Ferencváros on Thursday, while Lazio also made it two wins out of two by routing Nice 4-1 at home. Four teenagers started for Spurs, with the 19-year-old Will Lankshear making his senior debut and 17-year-old teammate Mikey Moore making his first start. In torrential rain at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Taty Castellano scored twice for Lazio. Manchester United was playing at Porto later Thursday.

