Tottenham allows stoppage-time goals in 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton in Premier League

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton scored twice in stoppage time to beat Tottenham 2-1 in the Premier League, handing Spurs back-to-back losses for the first time this season. Mario Lemina struck in the 97th-minute after Pablo Sarabia had evened the score six minutes earlier at Molineux Stadium. The visitors led from Brennan Johnson’s goal after just three minutes and were poised to regain first place from Manchester City. But Wolves’ late goals sparked wild scenes that could see Spurs drop down to fourth by the end of the weekend.

