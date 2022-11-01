Tottenham advances the hard way in the Champions League

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Tottenham qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League after recovering from a woeful first-half performance to beat Marseille 2-1 and win its group. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg scored with the last kick of the game at Stade Velodrome for a goal that lifted Tottenham to the top of Group D above Eintracht Frankfurt. Eintracht had already clinched a 2-1 win at Sporting and was in first place until Højbjerg’s goal. That goal also meant Marseille finished in last place and will have no involvement in European competition in the new year. The French team led through Chancel Mbemba before Clement Lenglet equalized.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PreviousNext
Tottenham's Clement Lenglet heads the ball to score his side's first goal during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Marseille and Tottenham Hotspur at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Cole
Tottenham's Son Heung-min leaves the field injured during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Marseille and Tottenham Hotspur at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Cole
Marseille's Chancel Mbemba celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Marseille and Tottenham Hotspur at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Cole
Marseille's Alexis Sanchez grimaces as he sits on the pitch during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Marseille and Tottenham Hotspur at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Cole
Marseille's Sead Kolasinac misses with a chance during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Marseille and Tottenham Hotspur at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Cole
Tottenham's Harry Kane reacts after taking a knock to the face during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Marseille and Tottenham Hotspur at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Cole