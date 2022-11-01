Tottenham advances the hard way in the Champions League

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Tottenham qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League after recovering from a woeful first-half performance to beat Marseille 2-1 and win its group. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg scored with the last kick of the game at Stade Velodrome for a goal that lifted Tottenham to the top of Group D above Eintracht Frankfurt. Eintracht had already clinched a 2-1 win at Sporting and was in first place until Højbjerg’s goal. That goal also meant Marseille finished in last place and will have no involvement in European competition in the new year. The French team led through Chancel Mbemba before Clement Lenglet equalized.

