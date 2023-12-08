Toto and Susie Wolff want transparency from FIA on closed probe. ‘Active legal exchange’ underway

BRACKLEY, England (AP) — Toto and Susie Wolff want answers from Formula One’s governing body and now there are lawyers involved. Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team principal, says there is an “active legal exchange” happening with the FIA a day after the governing body dropped its conflict-of-interest probe into the couple. The FIA on Thursday confirmed that “there is no ongoing investigation in terms of ethical or disciplinary inquiries involving any individual.” That was two days after saying its compliance department was “looking into the matter.” Susie Wolff is the managing director of the all-female series F1 Academy. She says there’s been no “transparency or accountability.”

