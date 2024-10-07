Tossed balls from stands, apparently aimed at Profar, cause 12-minute delay at NLDS Game 2

By The Associated Press
San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish, middle right, talks with third baseman Manny Machado (13), shortstop Xander Bogaerts, middle left, and catcher Kyle Higashioka on the mound during the sixth inning in Game 2 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodger Stadium fans tossed baseballs, apparently at San Diego left fielder Jurickson Profar, and then threw trash that caused a 12-minute delay during the seventh inning of NL Division Series Game 2. Profar had robbed Mookie Betts of a home run in the first inning, reaching into the stands behind the low left-field wall. As Betts rounded the bases, Profar hopped up and down for several seconds, back to the plate, before showing he caught the ball. With San Diego leading 4-1 and Yu Darvish warming up for the bottom of the seventh, fans appeared to be yelling at Profar and a ball was thrown.

