Tossed balls from stands, apparently aimed at Profar, cause 12-minute delay at NLDS Game 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodger Stadium fans tossed baseballs, apparently at San Diego left fielder Jurickson Profar, and then threw trash that caused a 12-minute delay during the seventh inning of NL Division Series Game 2. Profar had robbed Mookie Betts of a home run in the first inning, reaching into the stands behind the low left-field wall. As Betts rounded the bases, Profar hopped up and down for several seconds, back to the plate, before showing he caught the ball. With San Diego leading 4-1 and Yu Darvish warming up for the bottom of the seventh, fans appeared to be yelling at Profar and a ball was thrown.

