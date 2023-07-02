Torres scores twice, leads Orlando City over Fire 3-1

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Facundo Torres scored a goal in each half to propel Orlando City to a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Fire. Orlando City (8-5-7) has gone unbeaten in six straight matches at home, tying a club record. Orlando City took a 1-0 lead into halftime on a goal by Torres in the 38th minute. Kyle Smith and Martín Ojeda picked up assists on Torres’ sixth netter of the season. Torres struck again in the 55th minute on a penalty kick to stretch Orlando City’s lead to 2-0. Chicago (5-7-8) cut its deficit in half on a PK goal by Xherdan Shaqiri in the 66th minute.

