Torres rallies Orlando City to 2-1 win over St Louis City

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Facundo Torres scored twice in the second half, the second on a penalty kick in stoppage time, and Orlando City escaped with a 2-1 victory over St. Louis City, upping its unbeaten streak to 10. Neither team scored until Torres found the net three minutes into the second half for Orlando City (12-6-7). Dagur Thórhallsson picked up an assist on the goal. Rasmus Alm, who subbed into the match in the 78th minute for St. Louis City (14-9-2), notched his third goal of the campaign when he used an assist from Nökkvi Thórisson to score in the 79th and knot the score at 1-1. Torres’ PK winner came in the first minute of extra time. It was his 10th goal of the season.

