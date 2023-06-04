Torres propels Orlando City to 3-0 victory over Red Bulls

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Facundo Torres had two goals in the second half, including a penalty-kick score, and Orlando City defeated the New York Red Bulls 3-0. Orlando City (6-4-5) beat the Red Bulls (4-6-7) for a second time this season and a fourth straight time in all competitions. Iván Angulo gave Orlando City an early lead when he took passes from Wilder Cartagena and César Araújo in the 18th minute and scored his third goal of the season. Torres made it 2-0 with a PK goal in the 52nd minute. Torres’ goal came five minutes after New York’s Andrés Reyes was sent off with a red card, forcing the Red Bulls to play a man down the rest of the match. Torres added his fourth goal of the campaign when he scored unassisted in the 72nd minute.

