Torres leads Incarnate Word to 17-7 victory over Lamar

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Richard Torres threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns to lead Incarnate Word to a 17-7 victory over Lamar. Incarnate Word (7-1, 4-0 Southland Conference), ranked fourth in the FCS coaches poll, took a 7-0 lead when Torres and Brandon Porter teamed up for a 24-yard touchdown. Lamar (4-4, 3-1) needed one play and 12 seconds to pull even after Cameron George fired a 75-yard scoring strike to Sevonne Rhea on a first-down, receiver-to-receiver trick play. Torres gave the Cardinals the lead for good when he connected with Dalton Meyer from 18 yards out. Mason Lawler’s 27-yard field goal with 2:01 left to play was the only score of the second half.

