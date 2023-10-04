Torres gives Barcelona 1-0 win at Porto. Yamal sets record for youngest Champions League starter

PORTO, Lisbon (AP) — Ferran Torres has scored after replacing the injured Robert Lewandowski to help Barcelona win 1-0 at FC Porto in the Champions League. Lewandowski was replaced by Torres after he hurt his left ankle when tackled by defender David Carmo. Torres scored the game’s only goal in first-half injury time. Porto dominated the second half but couldn’t convert its multiple chances. Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal became the youngest starter in the history of the Champions League at 16 years and 83 days. Barcelona leads Group H with six points. Porto and Shakhtar have three each, while Antwerp has zero.

