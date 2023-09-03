Torres, Gallese lead Orlando City to 1-0 win over Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Facundo Torres scored late in the second half and Pedro Gallese made it stand up as Orlando City edged FC Cincinnati 1-0. Torres scored for an 11th time this season when he took a pass from Ramiro Enrique in the 44th minute. Gallese finished with four saves to earn the clean sheet for Orlando City (13-6-8). Cincinnati (17-4-6) shut out Orlando City in the previous two matches in the series. Cincinnati tied a record set by the 2002 San Jose Earthquakes with 37 of a possible 39 points through its first 13 home contests. San Jose also lost its 14th match.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.