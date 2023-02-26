Torres, Gallese lead Orlando City over Red Bulls 1-0

By The Associated Press
Orlando City forward Ivan Angulo, left, regains control of the ball after New York Red Bulls defender Luquinhas, right, attempted to kick it away during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phelan M. Ebenhack]

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Facundo Torres scored a penalty-kick goal and Pedro Gallese made five saves to lead Orlando City to a 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls in a season opener. Torres’ game-winner came in the 56th minute after a foul on the Red Bulls’ Sean Nealis. New York outshot Orlando City 15-2 with a 5-1 edge in shots on goal. Orlando City beat the Red Bulls for a third straight time to improve to 6-9-2 in head-to-head matches.

