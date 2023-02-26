Torres, Gallese lead Orlando City over Red Bulls 1-0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Facundo Torres scored a penalty-kick goal and Pedro Gallese made five saves to lead Orlando City to a 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls in a season opener. Torres’ game-winner came in the 56th minute after a foul on the Red Bulls’ Sean Nealis. New York outshot Orlando City 15-2 with a 5-1 edge in shots on goal. Orlando City beat the Red Bulls for a third straight time to improve to 6-9-2 in head-to-head matches.

