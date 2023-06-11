Torres, Enrique lead Orlando City to 2-0 victory over Rapids

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Facundo Torres and Ramiro Enrique scored second-half goals and Orlando City beat Colorado 2-0 in a match that saw the Rapids lose two players to red cards. Neither team scored in the first half and Colorado was forced to play a man down after Braian Galván was red-carded in the 39th minute. Torres scored the only goal Orlando City (7-4-5) would need when he took a pass from Mauricio Pereyra in the 56th minute and found the net for the fifth time this season. Enrique scored his first career goal — with an assist from Torres — in the 83rd minute to provide some extra cushion for Orlando City. Lalas Abubakar was sent off the field in the 75th minute for a second yellow card, forcing the Rapids to play two men down the rest of the way.

