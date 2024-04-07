Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. makes shushing motion to Yankee Stadium fans during home run trot

NEW YORK (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a message for booing Yankee Stadium fans, pointing to them and putting a finger to his lips in a shushing sign when rounding third base on his seventh-inning home run. Toronto trailed 9-2 before Guerrero led off the inning with an opposite-field drive off Luke Weaver. Guerrero pointed to fans while between first and second base during his home run trot. He stopped near the shortstop position and hopped, and then continued circling the bases. As he passed third, he raised his right index finger to his lips. Guerrero’s home run was his second this season, both solo shots

