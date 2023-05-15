Toronto’s sweep of Atlanta just the latest flex for dominant AL East

By NOAH TRISTER The Associated Press
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Jason Adam (47) celebrates with catcher Christian Bethancourt (14) after closing the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, May 14, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Minchillo]

The AL East could be headed to a historic season. All five AL East teams are above .500. The Boston Red Sox are in last place, and they are a solid 22-19. That’s about an 87-win pace for a whole season. Right now the AL East includes baseball’s top team in Tampa Bay. It also has the top four teams in the American League wild-card race. Baltimore, Toronto and the New York Yankees would all be in the playoffs if the postseason began now. The five teams in the division have a combined winning percentage of .615.

