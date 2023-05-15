Toronto’s sweep of Atlanta just the latest flex for dominant AL East

The AL East could be headed to a historic season. All five AL East teams are above .500. The Boston Red Sox are in last place, and they are a solid 22-19. That’s about an 87-win pace for a whole season. Right now the AL East includes baseball’s top team in Tampa Bay. It also has the top four teams in the American League wild-card race. Baltimore, Toronto and the New York Yankees would all be in the playoffs if the postseason began now. The five teams in the division have a combined winning percentage of .615.

