Toronto’s Spooner wins PWHL’s MVP and Forward of the Year awards after leading league in scoring

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Toronto’s Natalie Spooner was named the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s Most Valuable Player and Forward of the Year. She was the league’s scoring leader with 20 goals and seven assists. She was chosen over New York’s Alex Carpenter and Montreal’s Marie-Philip Poulin. Spooner suffered a knee injury during the playoff semifinals. Minnesota took advantage, rallying from a 2-0 deficit to win the series and, eventually, the league title. Toronto’s Troy Ryan is Coach of the Year. The Canadian national coach led his team to a league-high 47 points in the regular season. The highlight was a league-record 11-game win streak.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.