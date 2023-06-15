Toronto’s José Berríos has no-hit bid end in 7th inning

BALTIMORE (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander José Berríos had his bid for a no-hitter end in the seventh inning on a single by Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman. Berríos had allowed only a walk and hit a batter with a pitch Wednesday night before Rutschman led off the seventh with a soft liner that fell in front of center fielder Kevin Kiermaier. The Blue Jays led the Orioles 1-0 on a home run by George Springer in the sixth.

