Toronto’s Johnson, Red Bulls’ Coronel shine in 0-0 draw

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto goalkeeper Sean Johnson and the New York Red Bulls’ Carlos Coronel both finished with three saves as the two clubs played to a scoreless draw. Toronto (2-4-7) held the Red Bulls (2-4-7) without a goal for the first time in 17 matches. The 16-match scoring run was a record for New York against a single opponent and the longest Toronto had gone without posting a shutout against an opponent. Toronto ended a four-match losing streak at home in all competitions. It was its longest skid since dropping five straight in 2012.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.