Toronto tops Inter Miami 2-0 for first victory of season

TORONTO (AP) — Jonathan Osorio and Mark-Anthony Kaye scored second-half goals and Toronto FC picked up its first win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Inter Miami. Osorio broke a scoreless tie when he found the net in the 48th minute. Richie Laryea and Federico Bernardeschi earned assists on the goal. Bernardeschi notched a second assist when Kaye scored in the 69th minute. Toronto (1-1-2) ended a five-game losing streak against Inter Miami (2-2-0) and beat them for the first time since the first meeting. Toronto had leads in its first three matches but failed to win any of them — the first MLS team to do so.

