Toronto stuns Union 3-1 to snap 10-match losing streak

TORONTO (AP) — Deandre Kerr had a goal and an assist and Toronto FC stunned the Philadelphia Union 3-1 to snap a 10-match losing streak. Toronto (4-13-10), the fourth team in league history with a skid that long, stayed away from FC Cincinnati’s record 14-match losing streak spanning the 2021-22 seasons. Lorenzo Insigne staked Toronto to a 1-0 lead when he took a pass from Kerr in the 23rd minute and scored his fourth goal of the season. Julián Carranza found the net for an 11th time this season for Philadelphia (13-8-4), scoring unassisted in the 45th minute to knot the score at halftime. Toronto regained the lead on Kerr’s fourth goal of the season — unassisted in the 58th minute. Jonathan Osorio gave Toronto a two-goal cushion five minutes later.

