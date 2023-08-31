Toronto stuns Union 3-1 to snap 10-match losing streak

By The Associated Press
Toronto FC forward Deandre Kerr (29) scores as Philadelphia Union defender Olivier Mbaizo (15) defends during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Toronto. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Spencer Colby]

TORONTO (AP) — Deandre Kerr had a goal and an assist and Toronto FC stunned the Philadelphia Union 3-1 to snap a 10-match losing streak. Toronto (4-13-10), the fourth team in league history with a skid that long, stayed away from FC Cincinnati’s record 14-match losing streak spanning the 2021-22 seasons. Lorenzo Insigne staked Toronto to a 1-0 lead when he took a pass from Kerr in the 23rd minute and scored his fourth goal of the season. Julián Carranza found the net for an 11th time this season for Philadelphia (13-8-4), scoring unassisted in the 45th minute to knot the score at halftime. Toronto regained the lead on Kerr’s fourth goal of the season — unassisted in the 58th minute. Jonathan Osorio gave Toronto a two-goal cushion five minutes later.

