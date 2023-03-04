Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. withdraws from WBC

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has withdrawn from playing for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic due to inflammation in his right knee. Toronto manager John Schneider says an MRI showed no structural damage in Guerrero’s right knee. Guerrero left the Blue Jays’ spring training game on Friday with discomfort in the knee after taking some awkward steps into second base following a hit. The Blue Jays later announced that Guerrero was withdrawing from the WBC. He was scheduled to leave the Blue Jays to join the Dominican Republic team on Sunday.

