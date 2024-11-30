Toronto Sceptres open PWHL season with 3-1 comeback win over Boston Fleet

TORONTO (AP) — Hannah Miller scored a power-play goal with 1:38 remaining in the game, lifting the Toronto Sceptres to a 3-1 victory over the Boston Fleet in the Professional Women’s Hockey League season opener on Saturday. Sarah Nurse got Toronto on the board with a short-handed tally 11:50 into the first period and Emma Maltais added an empty-net strike with 12 seconds left. Boston’s Hilary Knight opened the scoring 3 minutes in. Toronto goalie Kristen Campbell registered 18 stops on the night. Toronto outshot Boston 41-19. Boston goalie Aerin Frankel had 38 saves.

