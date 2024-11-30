Toronto Sceptres open PWHL season with 3-1 comeback win over Boston Fleet

By The Associated Press
Toronto Sceptres' Jocelyne Larocque (3) battles against Boston Fleet's Hannah Bilka (19) for control of the puck during the first period of a PWHL hockey game in Toronto, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Gunn]

TORONTO (AP) — Hannah Miller scored a power-play goal with 1:38 remaining in the game, lifting the Toronto Sceptres to a 3-1 victory over the Boston Fleet in the Professional Women’s Hockey League season opener on Saturday. Sarah Nurse got Toronto on the board with a short-handed tally 11:50 into the first period and Emma Maltais added an empty-net strike with 12 seconds left. Boston’s Hilary Knight opened the scoring 3 minutes in. Toronto goalie Kristen Campbell registered 18 stops on the night. Toronto outshot Boston 41-19. Boston goalie Aerin Frankel had 38 saves.

