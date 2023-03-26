Toronto, San Jose finish in scoreless draw

By The Associated Press
Toronto FC midfielder Alonso Coello, center, brings the ball up the field in front of San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Michael Baldisimo, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Josie Lepe]

SAN JOSE, Calif, (AP) — Toronto goalkeeper Sean Johnson and San Jose’s JT Marcinkowski both finished with two saves as the two clubs played to a scoreless draw. The Earthquakes (2-2-1) improved to 2-0-4 in their last six home matches in the series. Toronto (1-1-3) hasn’t won in San Jose since 2010. San Jose was looking for its first three-match win streak at home since a 10-match run to begin the 2002 season. Toronto ended a nine-match winless streak with a 2-0 victory over Inter Miami last week.

