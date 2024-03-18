Toronto runs its win streak to 10 games with a 2-1 victory over Montreal in the PWHL

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kali Flanagan had a goal and an assist and Toronto won its 10th straight game with a 2-1 win over Montreal in a neutral-site game in the Professional Women’s Hockey League. Hannah Miller also scored for Toronto (12-5-0), which has won 11 of its last 12 games. Kristen Campbell made 17 saves. Kristin O’Neill scored her first of the season for Montreal (10-5-3), which lost its third straight game.

