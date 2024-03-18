Toronto runs its win streak to 10 games with a 2-1 victory over Montreal in the PWHL

By The Associated Press
Toronto's Kali Flanagan, right, celebrates her goal with Maggie Connors (22) during the second period of an PWHL hockey game against Montreal in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kali Flanagan had a goal and an assist and Toronto won its 10th straight game with a 2-1 win over Montreal in a neutral-site game in the Professional Women’s Hockey League. Hannah Miller also scored for Toronto (12-5-0), which has won 11 of its last 12 games. Kristen Campbell made 17 saves. Kristin O’Neill scored her first of the season for Montreal (10-5-3), which lost its third straight game.

