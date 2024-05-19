Toronto rides Bernardeschi’s hat trick to 5-1 romp over Montreal

TORONTO (AP) — Federico Bernardeschi returned from a red-card suspension to post the second hat trick in the history of the Canadian Classique in Toronto FC’s 5-1 romp over CF Montreal. Bernardeschi, who missed Wednesday’s 2-0 loss to Nashville while serving a one-match suspension for a red card he received in a 3-2 loss to New York City FC on May 11, joins Toronto’s Ayo Akinola, who accomplished the feat on July 16, 2020. It was also the first hat trick by a Toronto player since Akinola’s effort. Toronto (7-6-1) took the lead for good in the 6th minute when rookie Matty Longstaff used assists from rookie Tyrese Spicer and Lorenzo Insigne to score his second goal of the season. Montreal (3-7-3) avoided a shutout on a goal by Sunusi Ibrahim in the 67th minute.

