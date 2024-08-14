Toronto outfielder George Springer loses temper after being ejected in 7th inning

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — George Springer knew he was going to be ejected for arguing after a replay call. That still didn’t stop the Toronto Blue Jays outfielder from showing his frustration. Springer got into a heated argument with home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez during the seventh inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels after a replay review stood that Springer was not hit on the right foot on a pitch by Kenny Rosenberg. Springer had to held back by Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and manager John Schneider after he was tossed.

