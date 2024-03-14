Toronto Maple Leafs sign forward McMann to 2-year contract extension

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed center Bobby McMann to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $1.35 million. McMann was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. He has 10 goals and eight assists for 18 points in 40 games this season. McMann went undrafted after his four-year career at Colgate that concluded in 2019-20. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound forward originally joined the Maple Leafs organization as a free agent in April 2020. McMann played 10 NHL games last season with one assist.

