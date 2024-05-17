Toronto Maple Leafs hire Craig Berube as coach, hoping veteran can turn around longtime playoff woes

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired Craig Berube as coach. Berube replaces Sheldon Keefe who was fired after another early playoff exit. Berube brings championship experience to the NHL’s most intense market after coaching the St. Louis Blues to the Stanley Cup in 2019. The Leafs have the longest Cup drought in the league having not won it since 1967 when there were just six teams. This is Berube’s third stint as an NHL head coach. He’s also the third coach who will lead the Maple Leafs’ core group of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares.

