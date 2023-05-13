Toronto issues permanent bans to 4 fans after violence in stands

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto FC issued permanent bans to four supporters, three days after fights in the stands during a 2-1 loss to Montreal in the Canadian Championship. It marks the first time the Major League Soccer club resorted to permanent bans. In the past, penalized spectators were able to apply for reinstatement after a year. The four banned fans had ticket accounts with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment. Montreal has banned visiting Toronto fans from Saturday’s MLS rematch at Saputo Stadium, closing the visiting supporters’ section.

