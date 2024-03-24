Toronto FC defeats Atlanta 2-0; Insigne leaves with right leg injury

TORONTO (AP) — Tyrese Spicer scored in his first MLS start and substitute Prince Owusu added his first MLS goal to help Toronto FC beat Atlanta United 2-0. Both teams were missing players. Toronto (3-1-1) through injury and Atlanta (2-2-0) through international duty. Lorenzo Insigne and defender Shane O’Neill didn’t finish the first half for Toronto. O’Neill, who had concussion issues last season, had to be helped off in the 27th minute after taking a knock to the head. Insigne hobbled off in first-half stoppage time, trying not to put weight on his right leg.

