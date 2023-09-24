Toronto eliminated, winless road streak hits 19 after 3-0 loss to NYCFC

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrés Perea scored in the 2nd minute, teenager Julián Fernández netted his first career goal and NYCFC eliminated Toronto FC from playoff contention with a 3-0 victory. NYCFC (8-10-13) jumps over D.C. United into the ninth and final playoff spot with the regular season winding down. NYCFC has three matches remaining — one less than United. The season can’t end soon enough for Toronto (4-16-10). The club has lost eight straight on the road in all competitions, including six shutout losses in a row, and been outscored 24-1. Toronto has just four draws in its last 19 away matches in all competitions.

