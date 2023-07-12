Toronto closer Jordan Romano leaves All-Star Game with back tightness

SEATTLE (AP) — Toronto closer Jordan Romano has left the All-Star Game because of back tightness. The 30-year-old right-hander relieved to start the seventh inning and retired Will Smith on a flyout. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. followed with a fly deep down the left-field line that initially was called a home run by Ryan Blakney but was reversed by replay umpire Jim Wolf in a video review. While the review was taking place, Detroit’s Michael Lorenzen relieved. Romano threw five pitches.

