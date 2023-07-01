Toronto Blue Jays recall RHP Thomas Hatch from Triple-A, demote RHP Trent Thornton

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays recalled right-hander Thomas Hatch from Triple-A Buffalo and optioned right-hander Trent Thornton to Triple-A before Saturday’s game against Boston. Hatch has no record and hasn’t allowed a run in four relief appearances in two previous stints with Toronto this season. The four-year veteran has walked three and struck out eight in 3 2/3 innings.

