Toronto Blue Jays acquire reliever Génesis Cabrera in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals

SEATTLE (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired reliever Génesis Cabrera in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals for minor league catcher Sammy Hernandez. The 26-year-old Cabrera was designated for assignment by St. Louis on Monday. The Blue Jays designated right-hander Trent Thornton for assignment to make room for Cabrera on the 40-man roster. Cabrera made his big league debut with St. Louis in 2019. The left-hander is 13-11 with a 4.14 ERA in 174 games. Cabrera has struggled this year, going 1-1 with a 5.06 ERA in 32 appearances.

