Toronto beats Revolution 1-0 for road victory

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Lorenzo Insigne scored a goal, Sean Johnson made six saves and Toronto beat the New England Revolution 1-0 on Sunday after not winning on the road all last season. Toronto, which played last season’s Supporters’ Shield winners FC Cincinnati to a scoreless draw in its opener on the road under first-year coach John Herdman, picked up its first goal this season when Insigne scored in the 27th minute.

