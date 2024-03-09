Toronto beats Montreal 3-0 in PWHL for 9th straight victory

By The Associated Press
Toronto's Hannah Miller celebrates after scoring against Montreal during the first period of a PWHL hockey game Friday, March 8, 2024, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Young]

TORONTO (AP) — Kristen Campbell made 23 saves for her third shutout of the season and Toronto extended its winning streak to nine games and took the Professional Women’s Hockey League lead, beating Montreal 3-0 on Friday night. Hannah Miller, Rebecca Leslie and Emma Maltais scored for Toronto at Mattamy Athletic Centre, the arena built in the rafters of historic Maple Leaf Gardens. Toronto is 3-0 against Montreal and has won 10 of its last 11 to improve to 11-5-0. Elaine Chuli stopped 30 shots for Montreal (10-3-3).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.