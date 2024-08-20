Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly apologizes for conduct that led to his suspension

Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly has publicly apologized for conduct which led to him being suspended for violating the Canadian Football League’s gender-based violence policy. Kelly’s apology came two days after he was reinstated with conditions by the league. The league suspended Kelly on May 7 for Toronto’s two exhibition games and at least its first nine regular-season contests for his violation. Kelly did not offer details of the actions that led to his league suspension. But it followed an independent investigation into a lawsuit filed by a former Argos strength-and-conditioning coach against Kelly for sexual harassment and the team for wrongful dismissal.

