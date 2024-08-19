Torkelson returns to the majors, and he has a lot to prove amid another mediocre season in Detroit

The Detroit Tigers haven’t made the postseason since 2014. That matches the Los Angeles Angels for baseball’s longest active drought. A lot went wrong to prolong Detroit’s rebuild. The Tigers failed to land any future standouts when trading Justin Verlander back in 2017. But even since then, Detroit has had the No. 1 overall pick in the draft twice. Neither pick did enough to change the team’s fortunes. One of them was Spencer Torkelson in 2020. He started so poorly this year he was sent down to the minors in early June. But he came back up and hit a double and a triple Saturday.

