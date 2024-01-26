Torino wins again to leave Cagliari struggling in Serie A

ROME (AP) — First-half goals from Duván Zapata and Samuele Ricci have helped Torino beat Cagliari 2-1 in Serie A. Nicolas Viola pulled a goal back for Cagliari in the second half but it was not enough and the home side is winless in eight league games. Torino lies in 10th place. Cagliari remains 17th, one place and one point above the relegation zone.

