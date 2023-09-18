Torino wins 3-0 at Salernitana in Serie A; Bologna and Hellas Verona draw 0-0

ROME (AP) — Serbia forward Nemanja Radonjic scored either side of halftime and Torino won 3-0 at Salernitana in Serie A. Torino moved up to seventh place with seven points from its opening four matches. Alessandro Buongiorno had put Torino ahead early on. Salernitana remained winless with just two points and one spot above last place. High-scoring striker Boulaye Dia has returned to Salernitana following an apparent disagreement with the southern club but was again was left off the squad for the match. Bologna and Hellas Verona drew 0-0.

