Torino still unbeaten in 2024 after downing Lecce in Serie A

ROME (AP) — Duván Zapata has scored his third goal in four games and Torino has extended its super start to 2024 by comfortably beating Lecce 2-0 in Serie A. Torino is unbeaten in six straight games. It has also risen one place to ninth in the standings. Raoul Bellanova got the opener and his first goal of the season five minutes into the second half. Lecce center half Marin Pongracic was sent off with 19 minutes remaining. With 10 minutes to go, Zapata scored with a textbook header from a corner kick. Lecce is 13th after only one win in its last nine league games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.