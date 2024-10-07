Torino captain Duván Zapata set to miss rest of season with serious knee injury

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Torino captain Duván Zapata is set to miss the rest of the season after sustaining a serious knee injury. The 33-year-old Zapata was stretchered off in tears six minutes from the end of his team’s 3-2 loss at Inter Milan on Saturday after his left knee appeared to buckle under him. Torino says medical tests have revealed “a lesion of the anterior cruciate ligament, of the medial meniscus and the lateral meniscus.” Italian media reports that Zapata will be out for at least seven months. That means that the earliest the Colombian forward could return to action would be May.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.